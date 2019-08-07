Actor Salma Hayek. (Picture: Reuters)

Salma Hayek has revealed she "doesn't care" about getting older and is "happily" embracing her body. The 52-year-old actress has reflected on her iconic 1998 InStyle magazine cover, which saw her as the first Latina woman to grace the front of the publication, and after previously worrying about hitting 30, she no longer "minds" when she enters a new decade of her life.

Speaking to InStyle, while reflecting on past cover shoots for the fashion magazine's 25th Anniversary Issue, she said: "I shot my first InStyle cover when I was 29, in 1998. It's very dear to me because I was the first Latina on a What's Hot Now issue. What I remember most about my 20s is that I didn't want to be 30.

"In America they used to tell actresses they expired at 30. That's why I was scared. Now I don't care about getting older. When I turned 40 and then 50, I didn't mind at all. I am just so happy that this cover exists as evidence that there was once a time when I could go braless! That doesn't happen anymore."

Salma was "doing really well" in the soap circuit in Mexico before coming to the United States to embark on her Hollywood film career, but the 'Frida' star admitted she took a "risk" in leaving her home country to pursue her dream.

She said: "Looking back at my career, I realise how big of a risk it was to come to the United States in the first place and start again as an actress. I could have stayed doing soaps in Mexico -- I was doing really well there.

"But my dream was to do film. And I'm a big risk-taker. I've learned that when you have clarity about what you really want in life and you commit to giving it your best, things usually work out for you in the end."