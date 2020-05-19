Sasha-Lee Olivier gives Miss SA hopefuls some advice

Entrees for Miss South Africa 2020 are open and reigning Miss South Africa, Sasha-Lee Olivier, has some advice for those still deciding whether or not to enter this year’s pageant.

She says that all Miss SA hopefuls should believe in themselves.

“All you need for this moment is a thorough knowledge of who you are and what you stand for; a vision for what you would like to do with this title and the courage to pursue it.

"A lot of young women ask ‘How is it that we know we are ready to enter?’ or ‘How do we know when we know enough?’ The truth is that we don’t. In fact, I am still learning while I am wearing the Miss South Africa crown. I think the belief that innately we have the capacity to be here is fundamental. So believe in yourself and you are halfway there already,” says Olivier.