Saweetie gets her make-up and fashion ideas from social media

Saweetie has revealed she gets her make-up and fashion ideas from social media and keeps various mood boards to keep going back to for inspiration.

The 27-year-old rapper - who has just curated her own SinfulColors nail polish collection - is just as popular for her nail designs as she is her music and revealed she gets all her ideas from social media.

She told Allure: "Social media. I have an ongoing mood board of just hair, nails, beauty, fashion, make-up, outfits, you name it. So I have something that I always refer back to, and [the graphic jelly nail set] has been on my mood board for quite a while. I was so happy to finally do that."

Asked what her top three favourite nail looks are, she replied: "Oh, my top three, it would definitely be my brown marble nails, the graphic jelly nail set, and my birthday nails that had the internet in a frenzy — like super long, like three, four-inch nails."

The 'My Type' star admitted it's a "full circle" moment working with SinfulColors as she used to wear their polishes when she was a kid.