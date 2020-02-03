Akeisha Land has unwittingly become an overnight online sensation. The 39-year-old mother of two bears a striking resemblance to Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex.
The Missouri resident stunned Instagram users who can't seem to get enough of her. The influencer mom started an Instagram account for her daughter Greyson (@greyson_land) and posted a picture of the two about six days ago.
With over 185K follwers, the mother-daughter trio already had some online influence, but after the post went viral, they've even attracted the likes of US actress Jessica Alba.