The Missouri resident stunned Instagram users who can't seem to get enough of her. Picture: @greyson_land/Instagram

Akeisha Land has unwittingly become an overnight online sensation. The 39-year-old mother of two bears a striking resemblance to Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex.

The Missouri resident stunned Instagram users who can't seem to get enough of her. The influencer mom started an Instagram account for her daughter Greyson (@greyson_land) and posted a picture of the two about six days ago.

With over 185K follwers, the mother-daughter trio already had some online influence, but after the post went viral, they've even attracted the likes of US actress Jessica Alba.

View this post on Instagram

An #usie with my littlest love in our matching “LOVE” sweatshirts from @coolkiidzwear ❤️ • What I love about these sweatshirts is not only their obvious adorableness, but also the fact that they aren’t super thick. Which is perfect for fall and winter because you can layer it with other things and not worry about sweating out your hair (ain’t nobody got time for that! 💁🏽‍♀️). And if your kid(s) are anything like mine, they get hot real fast running around all day, so lightweight layers are imperative. I also love that you’re able to take the layers off to rock it in the spring for those still cool days. These sweatshirts are perfect for year round cuteness! • Have a great week friends and remember to tell the people you care about that you love them. and as always, keep it cute! 😘

A post shared by Greyson Regina Land (@greyson_land) on

Speaking to the Daily Mail's Femail, Land revealed that she regularly gets stopped by strangers at the grocery store and in church who mistake her for the duchess, and that her own family and friends have even remarked on the likeness.

"I get compared to her quite often, and not just online. Out and about, whether at church, movie theater, or at the grocery store etc," she said.

View this post on Instagram

Wonder why you’re seeing my face and not Bitty’s? I know you’d rather see her cute face, but I had to make a brief cameo to say, CHIEFSSSSSSS!! 🙌🏾 Our team is going to the Super Bowl y’all; so I had to (finally) post these photos of the only game we were able to make it to this year ❤️ Wish we could go to more, but with two young kiddos and church on Sunday’s, it’s hard to make it to many games. Plus parking alone is $60 and ain’t nobody got time for that! 😅 • Also, can we just take a minute to talk about my hair?! I’ve been on my natural hair journey for over 5 years now and hadn’t straightened my hair in over two years. A couple years ago when I straightened my hair, even though I’d been natural for so many years and used Curly Girl Method approved products only, when straightened, my hair was dull, dry, slightly brittle and my ends were a disaster. This year though, I think the results speak for themselves in these photos! And I have @olivabrand to thank! Remember back in September I told you guys I was going to start a hair trial with them? Well as you can see, my hair loves @olivabrand! It’s perfect for my low porosity hair because it’s not as thick and heavy as most hair oils. I use it for my scalp massages as well as hot oil treatments. It’s made my hair sooooo soft, smooth, and shiny! Bye frizz! ✌🏾I’ve also been using it on Bitty’s hair and her curls are really starting to POP (as you can see in my previous post)! • Definitely go check them out @olivabrand and use code grey15 to save 15% off of your purchase ❤️

A post shared by Greyson Regina Land (@greyson_land) on

"I'll have random people coming up and saying 'has anyone ever told you that you look like...'. I always giggle before they even finish saying who because I know exactly who they're going to say because I've heard it so much; especially recently since I've been wearing my hair straight."

Land's likeness to the duchess wasn't lost on her Instagram followers as well.

"Well you do look like Megan Markle but you have your own style and beauty that is different and you have such a beautiful family , I’m so glad I checked out your account , made me smile," commented one user.

" I do see resemblance of Megan Markle but I was more intrigued to find your little girl (whom btw is Gorgeous) name is the same as my youngest son Graysen," said another.