Say what? The internet can't get enough of Meghan Markle's doppelganger









The Missouri resident stunned Instagram users who can't seem to get enough of her. Picture: @greyson_land/Instagram Akeisha Land has unwittingly become an overnight online sensation. The 39-year-old mother of two bears a striking resemblance to Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex. The Missouri resident stunned Instagram users who can't seem to get enough of her. The influencer mom started an Instagram account for her daughter Greyson (@greyson_land) and posted a picture of the two about six days ago. With over 185K follwers, the mother-daughter trio already had some online influence, but after the post went viral, they've even attracted the likes of US actress Jessica Alba.

Speaking to the Daily Mail's Femail, Land revealed that she regularly gets stopped by strangers at the grocery store and in church who mistake her for the duchess, and that her own family and friends have even remarked on the likeness.

"I get compared to her quite often, and not just online. Out and about, whether at church, movie theater, or at the grocery store etc," she said.

"I'll have random people coming up and saying 'has anyone ever told you that you look like...'. I always giggle before they even finish saying who because I know exactly who they're going to say because I've heard it so much; especially recently since I've been wearing my hair straight."

Land's likeness to the duchess wasn't lost on her Instagram followers as well.

"Well you do look like Megan Markle but you have your own style and beauty that is different and you have such a beautiful family , I’m so glad I checked out your account , made me smile," commented one user.

" I do see resemblance of Megan Markle but I was more intrigued to find your little girl (whom btw is Gorgeous) name is the same as my youngest son Graysen," said another.