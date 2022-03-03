Scarlett Johansson made her hubby test her new skincare line

The 37-year-old actress – who has son Cosmo, seven months, with Colin as well as Rose with ex-husband Romain Dauriac; revealed that her husband became the guinea pig for her new skincare line as he tested out the eye cream. She said: “I’ve never had a partner who used eye cream before. I always forget to put eye cream on, even though my make-up artists always tell me to! (Colin) was the first one to use it regularly."

The Academy Award winning star then went on to reveal that Colin has been using the cream – which is part of her new skin-care brand, The Outset – in “secret” over the course of the last year. View this post on Instagram A post shared by alison (@jostess_with_the_mostest) She told ‘Allure’: “He’s been using it secretly for a year. I think it makes him feel invigorated!” Scarlett – whose line consists of five different products so far which include a cleanser and a vegan serum – also insisted that she has worked on the project personally for the past five years and was keen to dispute that the line was simply using her name.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Outset (@theoutset) She said: “This project to me was not a vanity project! I really spent five years familiarising myself with this industry, and we’ve really been very mindful every step of the way of creating something that’s clean, effective, sustainable, and purpose-driven.