Selena Gomez is 'grateful' Rare Beauty is having such an impact

Selena Gomez is "excited and grateful" by the impact her Rare Beauty brand is having on others. The 'Only Murders In The Building' actress is delighted with the way her brand has grown as she hosted her inaugural Rare Impact Fund Benefit in support of youth mental health.

Asked if she ever imagined the difference it could make, she told Extra: "Definitely not. I truly wanted that to be something that would happen with the brand… I couldn’t be more excited and grateful.” She opened up about how hearing other people's stories has helped her through her own mental health journey. She explained: "I think we are not alone.

"I think sometimes when you're there listening to a friend going through something, it allows you to understand other people, and having them heal you through listening to what they are walking through... it connects you and bonds you, but you have to trust the right people to do that.” Gomez - who released her documentary 'My Mind and Me' last year - insisted that wasn't her inspiration or goal when she started her career.

However, she's glad to use her platform to promote such important causes. She said: "I don’t think [I set out to do that]… I happened to be really passionate about this cause.