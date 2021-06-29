Selena Gomez reveals her biggest insecurity about her face

Selena Gomez has opened up about the area of her face that she is most insecure about. The “Lose You To Love Me” singer has opened up about how being in the spotlight has made her more critical of her appearance, and how she likes to focus on the "areas" on her face that she is less confident about with her make-up routine.

While having her glam done by make-up artist Hung Vanngo, in a clip on his YouTube channel, the Rare Beauty founder admitted: “I think one of my insecurities definitely has to be my under eyes. “I don’t know if it’s because I do what I do and I love it, but you kind of look at yourself a lot and I feel like even though I don’t ... I know I’m in my way beautiful but with my insecurities, I tend to like cater to those areas on my face and what I love about our concealer is that I can put as much as I want and it feels like my skin and it just melts.” The 28-year-old pop star suffers from the autoimmune disease lupus, which causes her whole body to break out in hives, and she swears by her brand's foundation for providing the best coverage when her skin is inflamed.