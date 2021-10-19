Sex lubricant is for your genitals, not your face. So why are TikTokers getting their faces all lubed up?

Sex lube is for sex. It’s used to lubricate your genitals.

It’s not meant for your face because, well, your face is not your genitals. And if you don’t know the difference between your face and your genitals, you’re way too young to know what lube is never mind owning a tube or you’re straight-up in need of medical attention. Lube is used to allow for a more pleasurable sexual experience, especially when using a condom.

So why exactly are people using it on their faces? I know TikTok is a weird and wonderful place where people do the craziest things. But every time I see something completely bonkers that leaves me shook, something else comes along and I once again find myself even more shocked! Make-up trends and challenges are all the rage on TikTok.

From simple hacks to over-the-top looks, people flock to social media app to try them out. The latest, and rather bizarre, make-up trend is the use of sex lubrication as a make-up primer. People use make-up primers as a base for any make-up application. The main function of a primer is to create a smooth surface on which to apply your foundation and it helps your make-up last longer.

But when lubricants start to dry they become sticky and that’s why make-up lasts longer – it’s simply sticking to it. Durex, a popular sex lubrication brand, has warned people against using it as a primer, saying: “We appreciate the creativity here (and your make-up looks great) but we don’t recommend using our lubricants on the face as make-up primers.” #foryoupage ♬ original sound - EmmaJayne @emjaynee ⚠️DONT TRY THIS AT HOME⚠️ #lubeprimer Can you imagine getting that stuff in your eyes?

Those who have will tell you that it burns like hell. The packaging carries a warning to “avoid contact with eyes”. So why would you purposely risk getting it in your eyes by applying it around them?