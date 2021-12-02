Shape Shifters: Body contouring when you need targeted treatments

Exercise keeps your body mobile, strong and healthy. It improves your mood, energy levels and helps with better sleep patterns. But, for some women, even the most intense training doesn’t shift stubborn pockets of fat in areas they tend to collect it. Delicious, balanced nutrition equals loving your body – and very few wants to live on greens while hitting the gym seven days a week. Find your joy in food and exercise that feeds your body and soul, and if there’s an area of your silhouette you feel needs non-invasive work, there’s a shaping treatment out there for that, and available at Skin Renewal.

Radiofrequency Treatments There are some women that do not have cellulite, but they are few and far between. Most of us have to deal with an orange peel effect, usually on the buttocks and thighs. What about a body treatment that could work on both areas of stubborn fat and dimpled skin texture? That’s where Radiofrequency can be your saving grace. Oh and with no downtime or anaesthetic. Radiofrequency produces a deep heating effect (hemodynamic response) in the dermis, that results in increased cell metabolism, removing accumulated fat, improved lymphatic drainage and blood circulation and controlled thermal activity in the skin. Cryolipo Fat Freezing

Who came up with the name “muffin top”? And “saddle bags”? Both annoyingly descriptive for areas of the body that sometimes, just happen. Embrace those curves. They’re common and they’re often part of the body’s journey. But, if you don’t celebrate their shape, you can always remodel them. And do so safely without any surgery. Cryolipo Fat Freezing simply means freezing fat cells in an area. They die and then get eliminated by the body. This natural process is gradual (nearly three months), the body adjusts and recovers slowly. This means the skin shrinks and tightens in the treated area and you’re not left with loose skin that may make you feel self-conscious. Carboxy Therapy Carboxy therapy has been called the miracle gas for many years now. It is a safe, minimally invasive clinically proven method to rejuvenate, restore, and recondition the skin and treat loose skin ( due to ageing or post pregnancy) cellulite, resistant fat and stretch marks. Therapy involves injecting tiny amounts of Carbon dioxide (CO2) beneath the skin to break down fatty deposits and stimulate collagen production. The treatment has no downtime and a single session can take between fifteen minutes and an hour. In short, Carboxytherapy is a simple and safe procedure for beautiful, younger looking body.