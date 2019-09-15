Talk show host Sharon Osbourne. (Photo by Katy Winn/Invision/AP)

Sharon Osbourne thinks it's hard to get a good facelift because there are so many people having the procedure, that not all surgeons are experts any more. The 'Talk' star recently underwent the procedure and is very pleased with the results because she thinks it's become so common, less-expert surgeons are undertaking the operations, leading many people to be dissatisfied with the results.

Asked by talk show host Jimmy Kimmel why she thinks some people don't look "normal" after the procedure, she said: "You know what it is? It's just that it's so popular now for men and women to get facelifts that there's very few, really good surgeons and there's so many people wanting to have it done that, odds are, you're gonna get a dud."

Sharon Osbourne on the Jimmy Kimmel show. Picture: Instagram

Sharon also believes some "people's bone structure" doesn't respond well to the procedure, while others just want to make too many alterations to their appearances.

She said: "I think, too, a lot of people go in to change too much and then it just doesn't work."

The 66-year-old star's daughter Kelly Osbourne accompanied her to hospital and was worried about her mother after the surgery.

Sharon explained: "Kelly was with me for most of the time and when I woke up, she told me that I was going, 'Help me, help me!' And she's like, 'What can I do for you?'

"I'm like, 'Just help me' ... I don't know what I wanted help for!"

The former 'X Factor' judge - who also has Jack and Aimee with her husband Ozzy Osbourne - previously admitted her facelift had simply "refreshed" her appearance.

She said: "It's not a new look. I mean, what am I gonna do? I'm gonna come back looking like Michael Jackson? No. I'm going and just having a refresh. Like I've had a lot of sleep. In a tomb. Embalmed."