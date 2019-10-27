The Hollywood legend - who has adopted sons 14-year-old Laird and 13-year-old Quinn, and 19-year-old Roan with ex-husband Phil Bronstein - received visitation rights to Ronan in 2004, a year after splitting from her former spouse, and also had to remortgage her house in the wake of suffering a stroke.
And although she claimed it was difficult to find work because of her age, she looks back on that time fondly in terms of her beauty.
She said: "My forties were so beautiful.
"I couldn't work because women, once they got to be 40, were not given jobs in Hollywood.
"I was a mom with three beautiful little boys.
"I was recovering from a massive brain injury, and I was in custody court constantly over my oldest child.
"But there was something wonderful in that period of all those challenges.
"It was my period of the biggest change, but the period where I thought I was the most beautiful."
The 'Casino' star previously insisted the most important thing that makes her so stunning is having "real inner beauty".
She said: "Also, for me, it's more about real inner beauty. It's important to have a philosophy or way of life or faith that keeps you balanced. For me, that has been Buddhism. It's something that brings you back to center, and is really the key to serenity and beauty - an internal sense of form and elegance."