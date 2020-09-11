Sho Madjozi is the new face of Nivea

Well-known beauty brand, Nivea is teaming up with global music sensation, Sho Madjozi for its new Perfect & Radiant campaign.

For this campaign, Madjozi wants her fans to enjoy singing, dancing and most importantly, caring about their skin.

On why they chose her, Casey Nielson, Marketing Manager for Nivea said: “We wanted to partner with a celebrity who holds similar values to our brand. A local and relevant celebrity that is young, upbeat, progressive, fun, bold and uniquely herself - A positive role model for woman. And we felt that Sho was the perfect fit.”

For Madjozi, her skin is best kept radiant by following three easy steps: wash, mask, and scrub.

The singer has also teamed up with TikTok for a new dance challenge and song to lift our "Spirits Up" during covid 19.