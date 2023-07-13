Short on cash? Tips on how to shop for make-up on a budget

The cost of just about everything keeps going up. Gone are the days when one could walk into a store and buy whatever cosmetic products you wanted.

These days, one has to think twice about even walking into a store. I watch ladies doing shopping hauls on TikTok and I have to wonder how they can afford to walk into a store and come out with a bag full of goodies. It will most certainly make a major dent in my account if I had to do that.

Having said that, it’s nice to be able to spoil yourself so now and then by adding one or two make-up items to your shopping cart. We are all forced to tighten our belts when it comes to our finances but it doesn’t mean we have to sacrifice what we love. It’s possible to shop on a tight budget. Picture: Pexels Suzy Hazelwood Here are tips on how you can continue buying cosmetics without breaking the bank.

Do your research Before you even head to the shops, do some research on what it is you want to buy. This allows you to go straight to that product when you walk into the store instead of wandering around and being tempted by other unnecessary and expensive products.

You can read online reviews, watch tutorials on TikTok and YouTube and keep an eye out for sales. Look out for multi-purpose products If you want to spend a little more on an item, make sure you’re going to get the most out of it.

One of my favourite products is a tinted moisturiser. These are perfect because not only does it provide the coverage you want from a foundation, but it moisturises your skin at the same time. Look out for a tinted moisturiser with sunscreen for added benefit. Opt for a tinted moisturiser. Picture: Pexels Karolina Grabowska Another amazing multi-purpose product is lipstick. Lipstick can double up as blusher as well as eyeshadow. Your soft kohl eyeliner can be used as an eyeshadow as well if you soften out hard lines with your finger or a small brush.

Prioritise essential items There’s no need to buy something new every time a new make-up trend comes along. Stick to the basics. Must-have items include foundation, mascara and concealer. If you have to add eyeshadow, look out for a versatile eyeshadow palette that includes a range of nudes as well as darker shades.

Those palettes with bright colours will never be used. Trust me. These palettes do not have to be the most expensive either. When it comes to lipstick you basically need one nude-toned shade and a red. Your red lipstick can double up as a blusher. All you need is a nude and red lipstick. Picture: Pexels Yon Sulbaran Don’t spend a fortune on make-up brushes either. Most make-up products can be applied with your fingertips.