Shudufhadzo Musida to represent SA in Miss World contest

Previously, the Miss South Africa Organisation sent a representative to Miss Universe and Miss World only, but next year will be fielding a candidate to Miss Supranational. Reigning Miss South Africa 2020 Shudufhadzo Musida will be participating in the Miss World pageant and will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of Rolene Strauss who took the title in 2014. Reigning Miss South Africa 2020 Shudufhadzo Musida. Picture: Supplied Thato Mosehle will be taking part in the Miss Supranational contest, the first person under the official Miss South Africa Organisation banner to do so as Miss Supranational South Africa 2020. Thato Mosehle. Picture: Supplied The first Miss Supranational competition began in 2009 in Poland with 40 countries from around the world represented. There are now more than 80 competitors from every continent. The 12th edition, which was scheduled for this month, was also postponed until next year because of the worldwide pandemic. Comments Mosehle: “South Africa will be part of this pageant for the first time ever under the Miss South Africa umbrella. I feel like I’m being given the privilege of holding the pen that will write the history for South African women in this competition. The values that the Miss Supranational Organisation have include being aspirational and inspirational while still being true to oneself which is the essence of who I am. I’m so excited to represent my country in Poland next year and I’m going to do my best to become the first person from this country to take the title.”

Natasha Joubert will be the official South African entrant at the Miss Universe pageant as Miss Universe South Africa 2020.

Natasha Joubert. Picture: Supplied

Three women from South Africa have won the title of Miss Universe - Margaret Gardiner in 1978, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters in 2017 and Zozibini Tunzi in 2019.

Natasha Joubert is aware that she has big shoes to fill when she heads of for Miss Universe next year: “I am truly honoured and humbled to be representing my beloved South Africa. Never in a million years did I think a year back, as I watched our reigning Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi being crowned, that I would be chosen as the woman to go and defend the title and show the world how strong, powerful, diverse and unique South African women are! It’s been a lifelong dream that I get to live out and will forever be grateful to the Miss South Africa Organisation for granting me this once in a lifetime opportunity. I hope to make my country proud and show the rest of the world what South Africans are made of, just as all the women who came before me did so well!”

CEO of the Miss South Africa Organisation, Stephanie Weil concludes: “We are delighted that these three wonderful women will shine next year in these three highly regarded pageants. We believe that we have chosen the perfect candidate for each competition and believe that they will do extremely well. We are hoping for more than one title!”