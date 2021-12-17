Shudufhadzo Musida’s ’Beauty With A Purpose’ project among the winners at Miss World pageant

Former Miss South Africa (2020) Shudufhadzo Musiḓa who is representing South Africa in the Miss World contest, is flying the South African flag high. At the 70th edition of the Miss World pageant in San Juan, Puerto Rico, her Beauty With A Purpose project won along with India, England, Kenya, the Philippines and USA.

Musida’s ’Mindful Mondays’ that she launched during her Miss SA reign is aimed at raising awareness of mental health. Taking to Instagram, she thanked the Miss SA Organisation for recognising her work. “When I stood on the Miss South Africa stage more than a year ago, I pledged to start a mindful movement, and over the past year, we did just that! Through ‘Mindful Mondays’ and ‘Shudu finds her Magic’ we have created a space for so many to share their stories, to listen, to learn and to start the journey towards Mental Health and Well being.

“I keep on using the word ‘We’ because it was us, and I mean you (reading this) that built this. Without your constant support and commitment to this movement, none of this would’ve been possible. I am humbled to have been chosen as a vessel by sharing my story with the world, and if it touched only one person and made them realise that they were not alone then it will all have been worth it,” said Musiḓa. She also thanked everyone who has supported her throughout the journey. “I want to thank the Miss World organisation for recognising the work that we have done. You have given me purpose beyond anything I ever thought I could achieve, and for that, I will forever be grateful.