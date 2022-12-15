The festive season is not only to party but to reflect on the type of year one has had. Spare some time to review your skin as we prepare for the long-anticipated and much-deserved break.

Skin experts like Kevin Khosa uses this time to evaluate the skin products that had an impact, which should stay or go and what to look out for in 2023. The service manager at SKIN functional shares some of the skin science facts that made 2022 the breakout year of skincare. Skin Science Fact 1: Many people started becoming aware of the ingredients used in skincare products. They wanted to know what each active ingredient does for their skin.

“We saw a greater understanding and appreciation of hero ingredients and why these are essential for good skin care, such as niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, azelaic acid and ceramides. “As a result, people were more interested in consulting professionals in defining their exact skin concerns and locking down their skin types,” says Khosa. Skin Science Fact 2: After being locked up for almost two years due to Covid, more people started embracing their natural skin and working hard to attain good skin the healthy way. They’ve been drinking water, exercising, and wearing sunscreen.

Skin Science Fact 3: Evidence-based skincare. This year proved that quality is better than quantity because most people reduced the number of products used in their routine. They started getting fewer products with maximum effects and sharing reviews with others. Skin Science Fact 4: Centella asiatica took centre stage this year. The Centella herb extract has been used for many years in traditional medicine to treat small wounds, burns, and scratches due to its antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, soothing and healing properties. In skincare, this ingredient is preferred for its antioxidant, anticellulite, and anti-ageing properties. Skin Science Fact 5: Upcycled concentrates. Highly effective botanical ingredients seem to be at the top of the natural beauty market. More brands are pressured into producing sustainable, vegan products as more customers are eager to save the planet by using cruelty-free skincare products.