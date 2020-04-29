Skincare treatments to avoid during lockdown

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Because plenty of us spend more time at home, we have more time to experiment on our skincare routine. While recipes for DIY skincare and home-made skin treatments are exciting to try, you could end up doing more harm than good. What is performed in the office of a dermatologist or aesthetician can not be recreated at home as easy as you would think. Here are a few tips regarding skincare treatments to not try at home: Pimples Popping pimples can sound like a good - and satisfying - idea, particularly when you're stuck at home and your skin has time to recover, but if you create a disruption on the skin it may increase chances of infection, worsening inflammation and even scarring.

Instead, if you want to pop a particularly pimple, put a warm washcloth over it, and press softly. This will help remove the pus that accumulates under the skin, making removal easier.

Too many powerful products

When we overwhelm our skin all at once with a lot of active ingredients it can leave the skin reeling. Trying a lot of things is tempting, but in terms of skin protection, cleansing, moisturizing, and using a single exfoliant once a week could be all that you need to do.

Hydrogen Peroxide

This could be everyone’s go-to product for cleaning scrapes and wounds And while it's initially doing a good job of washing things out initially, you should just use it once. It could lead to some skin irritation, so if you keep applying it, your wound and the surrounding skin won't heal properly.

Chemical peels

They're a perfect way to enhance your skin but only if it's prescribed by a professional. When people try a DIY chemical peel, the most detrimental mistake is trying one that's too strong. Consequently, they end up burning themselves, often severely and causing serious, long-lasting skin damage.

Lemons

Lemon juice is a popular home remedy for acne, with the reason being that it has antioxidants and antibiotic properties while promoting skin renewal and enhancing elasticity. However, it can cause problems: you may have a phototoxic reaction that can produce a rash or pigmentation that will last for months