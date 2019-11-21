Slick Woods is undergoing chemotherapy.
The 23-year-old model has revealed she is in the process of having the treatment - a course of medication typically used to fight cancer but also sometimes used for patients with conditions such as lupus or rheumatoid arthritis, though she didn't make it clear why she needs the drugs.
Slick shared a photo of herself sticking her tongue out while hanging out with a group including her boyfriend Micky Munday and wrote: "How I feel about chemotherapy, shout out to everyone that gotta go through it.(sic)"