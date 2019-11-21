Slick Woods is taking chemo and cancer in her stride









Slick Woods is undergoing chemotherapy. Picture: AP Slick Woods is undergoing chemotherapy. The 23-year-old model has revealed she is in the process of having the treatment - a course of medication typically used to fight cancer but also sometimes used for patients with conditions such as lupus or rheumatoid arthritis, though she didn't make it clear why she needs the drugs. Slick shared a photo of herself sticking her tongue out while hanging out with a group including her boyfriend Micky Munday and wrote: "How I feel about chemotherapy, shout out to everyone that gotta go through it.(sic)"

And the shaven-headed model made a joke out of the side effects of the powerful treatment.

She added in a hashtag: "At least I'm Bald already."

Although Slick didn't share any other details of her condition, it seems she is doing well as her friend, actress Taraji P. Henson, described her as being "healthy and strong".

She commented on the post: "You are already on the other side of this heathy and strong like it never happened. I adore you (sic)"

And the model - whose real name is Simone Thompson - urged fans not to pity her.

She wrote on a second post, which featured a photo of her 14-month-old son Saphir: "Stop treating me like a victim."

And in a third post, a glamorous shot of herself, she wrote: "Modern day Gia without the drugs #justcrazy "where does everyone go when they have to go" I thought I told y'all I'm not no victim (sic)"

Slick famously went into labour with Saphir while walking the Savage x Fenty runway show in September 2018.

She was met by paramedics backstage at Rihanna's catwalk presentation and rushed to the nearest hospital.