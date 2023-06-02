Social media influencer dies after getting cosmetic surgery

Cosmetic surgery has increased tremendously over the years. Everyone wants a slim waist with a big, fat booty, but at what cost? Yes, modifying your body is okay, but like any surgery, it can also be deadly. Social media star Jacky Oh – real name Jacklyn Smith – has died at the age of 32 after undergoing cosmetic surgery.

According to Cosmetic Lane, the girlfriend of American comedian DC Young Fly died in Miami after a ‘mommy makeover’ with Dr Zach. While details about her cause of death have not yet been confirmed, it's possible that she didn’t respond well to the surgery. “As we reported earlier, MsJackyOh had gone for a Mommy Makeover with Dr Zach in Miami, and it’s being speculated that she passed away from heart failure, but her official cause of death hasn’t been confirmed. She leaves behind 3 children & her partner, DC Young Fly,” reported the Cosmetic Line.

According to her Instagram page, Smith was living a healthy, normal life moments before her death. She was thriving and having a good time with her children. Even if she didn't die from the results of the surgery, this should be an eye-opener to many women who plan on having cosmetic surgery. When going through any kind of surgery, there's a reason you sign an indemnity form because it's between life and death. Also, be sure about having children because your body is bound to change and you may not like some of the changes, like the stretch marks, sagging breast, belly fat and so forth.

You may lose your figure and go from a size 4 to a size 10. It’s absolutely normal, and just because you gained weight doesn’t mean you are less beautiful. If anything, pat yourself on the back for being an awesome mum and be grateful for making it alive because women do die during childbirth. Babies are supposed to change a woman’s body. It’s us that can’t seem to live with the changes because of careers, self esteem, whatever. There’s so much effort to uplift natural bodies for this reason. — Black Beth Dutton (@Oh_Katie_Babie) June 2, 2023 Also, don’t be pressured by the celebrities who give birth and then bounce back after three months. Postpartum healing takes time. Remember that your body was creating a human being for nine months, so how do you expect it to be normal in less than a year? It doesn’t make sense. Genes also play a huge role in recovery. I know women who worked out during and after pregnancy and still gained weight. And then there are those who never worked out, were couch potatoes during the entire pregnancy and two months after giving birth, their bodies bounced back that you’d swear they had never been pregnant.

There is no formula, but the best way is to be educated and learn about the implications of cosmetic surgery before you go under the knife. People on social media are sympathising with Young Fly following the passing of his girlfriend and the mother of his children.