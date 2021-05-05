Something is coming - Kylie Jenner erases her Kylie Cosmetics Instagram page

If you head over to Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics Instagram page, you’ll be in for a shock – there’s nothing there.

The entire page has been wiped out. It’s as if it never existed.

No sign of her famous lip kits and eyeshadow palettes.

What you will find, however, is a single picture of the 22-year-old reality TV star and businesswoman.

Wearing a black wig, a pink satin bra and matching high-waist and skin-tight pants, the polaroid style image is captioned “something is coming”.

A rather cryptic caption to keep her 25 million followers guessing.

What does the young millionaire have up her designer sleeve?

In 2020, she sold 51% of Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin to Coty for $600 million (about R8.7bn).

In July 2019, she made a submission to take over the nail and perfume beauty umbrellas.

According to The Blast, Jenner trademarked this latest venture to add to her flourishing business empire.

“The filing states that Kylie will be marketing a full line of nail-care products, including nail polish, nail polish remover, nail strengtheners and nail-care preparations,” the site reported according to the court document.

“She’s also going to include artificial fingernail care preparations, artificial fingernails, and adhesives for attaching artificial fingernails” says the site.

Jenner intends creating a baby line for everything a new parent needs. In 2019, she filed a trademark for a line called Kylie Baby.