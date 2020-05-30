Sorbet responds to angry tweets after sending Bianca Schoombee a 'gift pack'

Local beauty therapy brand Sorbet had a lot of explaining to do after ex-Miss SA hopeful Bianca Schoombee took to her Instagram stories this week to thank brands for sending her words of encouragement and gift packs.

The 21-year-old model found herself in hot water after social media posts of a racist and prejudiced nature from years before were unearthed. The result was her withdrawing from the Miss SA beauty pageant and her modelling agency cancelling her contract.

Schoombee closed her social media accounts, except one - Instagram. And this week she took to the photosharing app to convey her appreciation to those sending messages of support.

Pictures: @MissNomaM/Twitter





One such brand was the Sorbet Group which had sent her a press drop. Tagging Sorbet in her IG story, Schoombee posted a picture of what appeared to be a selection of hair products from the brand.

Within a matter of hours, the hashtag #SorbetMustFall started to trending, with many calling for the brand to be boycotted. In response, Sorbet released a statement on Twitter, clarifying their reason for sending the press drop to Schoombee.