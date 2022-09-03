Stella McCartney challenges herself to be ‘responsible’ with skincare line

Stella McCartney has “challenged” herself to be “responsible” with her new skincare line. She has teamed up with luxury brand LVMH to create skincare range STELLA and has “transferred the key principles” of veganism and cruelty-free production from her fashion house over to her new venture.

Story continues below Advertisement

She said: “At every stage I have challenged myself to make the most responsible decisions, that ranges from the mode of transportation (maximising sea-freight over air-freight), to banning single use products through the innovative refill system we implemented.” Watch video: “I’ve also transferred key principles from my fashion house to my skincare line. It was important to me that the brand and the products needed to have my vegan and cruelty free principles at its heart.

“I’m proud to say that we have been accredited by the Cruelty-Free International Leaping Bunny Programme and the Vegan Society. That’s not to say it’s been easy, nor that the products are perfect.” McCartney has launched three skincare products as part of the brand in the form of a reset cleanser, a restorative cream, and a serum and admitted that she had been on an “explorative journey” in creating them but insisted she would “not use anything else” now. She told “Glamour UK”: “It was quite the explorative journey to create these products – it was three years in the making and we banned almost 2 000 ingredients where we considered the production or extraction process to be polluting.

Story continues below Advertisement