Stevie Nicks on the one time she used Botox: ’It makes you look like you’re in a satanic cult’

Stevie Nicks looked like "Satan’s angry daughter" after using Botox. The 72-year-old singer has only used Botox - which helps to reduce wrinkles - once in her life, but it was a terrible experience for the music star, admitting it "destroyed" her face for months. Stevie reflected: "Let me tell you, Botox only makes you look like you’re in a satanic cult. "I only had it once and it destroyed my face for four months. I would look in the mirror and try and lift my eyebrow and go: ‘Oh, there you are, Satan’s angry daughter.’ Never again. "I watch a lot of news and I see all the lady newscasters looking like Satan’s angry daughters, too."

Stevie also explained that she's learned to "roll with the punches" in terms of her changing appearance.

Asked if she knew she was beautiful during her younger years, Stevie told the Guardian newspaper: "Of course I thought that I was very pretty.

"You know, I once wrote a song called 'Prettiest Girl in the World', but it never came out. It started with the line: ‘She was the prettiest girl in the world / But that was a long time ago.’ And that’s something that I have said to a lot of my younger friends: no matter how beautiful you are, you’re going to get older and you’re not going to look like you did when you were 25. So roll with the punches."

Meanwhile, Stevie admits it's "annoying" that so many of the male musicians of her generation found romance with younger women.

She explained: "Men are not having families with younger women because they want to have families, they’re doing it because they need to have a younger wife so they can feel that rush of romance again.

"I did it once, though, you know. I had a relationship with a man when I was 50 and he was 30."

Stevie revealed that her partner wasn't famous and that he was a "lovely man".

But, she added: "I realised that I’d already lived 30 to 50; I didn’t want to live it again."