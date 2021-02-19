Struggling with pigmentation? Here’s how to significantly lighten those dark patches

No matter how much you cleanse, tone and moisturise, getting of skin pigmentation is always a battle. Many women have to resort to covering up brown spots with layers of concealer and foundation Before we can talk about treating pigmentation, one has to understand what causes it. Light is the main culprit. As soon as the sun rises in the morning, your skin starts soaking up UV. If you’re keen to prevent pigmentation you’ll have to be vigilant about sun protection all year round. As well as photo ageing, environmental factors (including blue light from your mobile phone), chronological ageing and your general health can also affect your skin tone over time, so even staying indoors doesn’t equal full protection from pigmentation.

Is pigmentation inevitable?

Your skin has two different types of melanin: black to brown eumelanin, and yellow to red pheomelanin.

Every one of us has a different ratio of these melanin types and that’s what determines the colour of our hair, skin and eyes.

However, certain factors, such as sunlight, can send the production and accumulation of melanin in your skin into overdrive, causing your complexion to discolour.

How can you fade brown spots?

Prevention is important, but clever skincare technology has made it possible to fade existing pigmentation to a genuinely remarkable level.

That latest buzz ingredient is Algativ LightSKNTM, a blend of green and brown microalgae fractions that have been biotechnologically encapsulated in liposomes (a minute spherical sac) so that they can get deep into the skin.

Once there, they reduce the production of melanin, effectively lightening brown spots over time.

What makes Algativ LightSKN so unique?

The LightSKN decreases the amount of melanin in age spots, but it leaves your natural skin tone alone.

Claire Hill added Algativ-LightSKNTM to their popular Micellar Water formulation because that’s the most effective way to deliver a pigmentation-reducing ingredient to the melanin-forming layers in the skin.

Claire Hill Micellar Water. Picture: Zanri du Plooy

Micellar waters are zero effort – you don’t need to rinse them off with water, and this allows active ingredients like Algativ LightSKNTM to penetrate deep into the skin and get to work where they’re needed, before you seal the surface with Claire Hill’s S8-28 Moisturiser.