Suffering from dry skin? Here’s how to treat itchy dry skin in winter

Over the past few weeks, the temperatures have plummeted. By now everybody has all their jackets, jerseys and just about anything else to keep warm. Even though we can keep warm on the outside, our skin still suffers. Especially for those who already suffer from dry skin.

Icy cold temperatures, low humidity, and heaters all contribute to stripping the skin of its natural oils, leaving it dry, itchy and uncomfortable. Here are some tips on how to treat dry skin during winter. Moisturise regularly

One of the primary ways to keep your skin hydrated is to moisturise frequently. It's important to use a good-quality moisturiser that's designed for dry skin. Apply it to your skin as soon as you get out of the shower to lock in moisture. Always use moisturiser. Picture: Sincerely Media/ Unsplash Don't take long hot showers Of course you want to take hot showers to warm up, but it can strip the skin of its natural oils, contributing to dryness and itchiness. Cut down your shower time, use lukewarm water, and limit the use of soaps or shower gels.

Avoid hot showers. Picture: Karolina Grabowska Exfoliate your skin Exfoliating your skin can help remove dead skin cells and promote the growth of new, healthy skin. Use a mild exfoliator, and avoid scrubbing too hard, which can cause further irritation. Exfoliating once or twice a week is enough. Exfoliate once or twice a week. Picture: Karolina Grabowska/ Pexels Wear protective clothing

When going outside, wear protective clothing such as gloves, hats, and scarves to shield your skin from the cold wind and icy temperatures. Stay hydrated Drinking plenty of water helps keep your skin hydrated from the inside out. Aim to drink at least eight glasses of water a day to keep your skin looking healthy and radiant.

Avoid harsh soaps Harsh soaps can strip the skin of essential oils, leading to dryness and irritation. Look for mild, fragrance-free soaps or body washes that are designed for dry skin. Use a humidifier