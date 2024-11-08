Summer beauty essentials: The power of vitamin C and antioxidants

As the weather gets warmer, it’s time to adjust your skincare routine to accommodate all the environmental changes. Some of the key ingredients that your skin needs in summer are vitamin C and antioxidants.

“These ingredients not only brighten your complexion but also protect your skin from environmental stressors, leaving it revitalised and radiant,” explained Ruan Winter of Vitaderm. “Incorporating these elements into your daily skincare routine is key to achieving a luminous, healthy glow.” Both these ingredients have several benefits which are listed below.

Benefits of vitamin C Reduces hyperpigmentation People who don’t wear sunscreen regularly or start using it later in life tend to suffer from hyperpigmentation. Vitamin C helps reduce the appearance of pigmentation caused by UV sun rays and dark spots.

Boosts collagen Sufficient collagen is important for healing wounds as well as maintaining the skin’s elasticity. By incorporating vitamin C into your skincare routine, you are helping your skin produce enough collagen needed for it to stay healthy. Prevents wrinkles and fine lines

Premature ageing is not nice, that is why you must use vitamin C so that your skin can look youthful for a long time, even after you’ve passed your youth years. Benefits of antioxidants Protect the skin from free radicals