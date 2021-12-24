Summer nail colours you cannot go wrong with when you get your next pedicure

Are you one of those women who will spend way too much time deciding on colour for your toes when getting a pedicure? When faced with a wall filled with little shiny bottles of pretty much all the colours one can possibly think of, it can be quite daunting.

From the uber bright neons to all those shimmering metallics, one can, of course, go try the latest trends, but there’s nothing wrong with playing it safe. There are so many different colours to choose from. Picture: Pexels Here are safe-bet nail colours that can work for any occasion, suit any style and age group. Red

While red might sound dated, it’s a classic and will never go out of style. Look out for the brightest reds that are on the warmer, more orange side, and stay away from the cooler, dark tones. Reds or bright pink always works. Picture: Unsplash Blush If red is too bright for you, then a pink blush is your next best bright colour. It’s a great alternative to pale nude, which is better suited for winter, and goes with pretty much anything.

White White nail polish has become very popular and is now seen as the go-to summer colour. Nothing shows off bronze tanned feet better than brilliant white polish. White has become the new classic. Picture: Instagram Aqua blue