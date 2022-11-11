Summer skincare rules, even when you’re wearing sunscreen

Summer is steadily approaching and we’re already getting ready for those long lazy days on the beach or at the poolside. Most of us are still hiding our pale winter skin under our clothes, but as we start to strip off our long-sleeved tops and swop trousers for shorts, we’ll be showing more skin.

This means more exposure to the sun – and of course that means we’ll now have to take extra precautions when heading out. While the golden rule no matter the weather is “never leave home without sunscreen”, it’s even more important in summer. Some sunlight can be good for you, but overexposure can be extremely harmful.

The sun’s UV rays penetrate the outer layers of our skin and have the ability to reach the deeper ones, where they can potentially damage or even destroy skin cells. UVA rays are the type that cause ageing, while UVB rays are those responsible for burning the skin. Without protection against both these rays, your skin will not only burn, but could also develop sun spots, hyperpigmentation, wrinkles, and even precancerous and cancerous growths.

Living in South Africa means you are likely to develop a tan during summer, even if you take all the precautions. Here’s what you need to bear in mind when having fun in the sun, even when you’re using sunscreen. Avoid the direct sun during peak hours

The sun’s rays are at their strongest between 10am and 2pm. Try to schedule your outdoor activities outside those hours. If that’s not possible, find a spot in the shade and cover up with a sun hat, sunglasses, a kaftan, or other protective materials. Protect yourself from the sun’s harmful rays. Picture: Pexels/Estúdio Choose a broad-spectrum SPF formula It’s important to select a sunscreen that offers both UVA and UVB protection, to ensure you’re protected against sunburn as well as developing signs of premature ageing.

Piz Buin In Sun Moisturising Sun Lotion SPF30 offers advanced UVA/UVB filters to protect the skin from the sun. It is also enriched with antioxidants to prevent premature skin ageing and is non-greasy, to allow the skin to breathe. Don’t forget to reapply SPF Even when sunscreen is water-resistant, you’ll need to reapply it after each and every swim to ensure you get full protection.

In general, it’s recommended to reapply lotion every two hours. However, you may need to do this more often if you are swimming or sweating, and less frequently if you are indoors. Don’t forget to reapply sunscreen regularly. Picture: Pexels/Armin Rimoldi Fake it While a little bit of sun exposure is good for our vitamin D production, there is no such thing as a healthy tan, with any level of skin darkening indicating damage. The best way to get a golden glow is to use self-tan products at home.

Modern formulas are easy to use, offer even and natural-looking colour, and don’t result in any mess or fuss. Australian Gold Instant Sunless tanning products offer a variety of easy-to-apply formulas. Apply after-sun lotion Even if your skin hasn’t been burnt by the sun, it’s important to hydrate it after sun exposure, as the sun can be incredibly drying.