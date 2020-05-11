Supermodel Helena Christensen reveals she was once stranded in shark-infested waters during Vogue shoot
London - Supermodel Helena Christensen has revealed how she almost ran out of food when stranded in shark-infested waters during a Vogue magazine fashion shoot.
The 51-year-old was on a modelling assignment in the Indian Ocean with photographer Fabrizio Ferri when their boat broke down.
Kilometres from land and with food and water supplies dwindling, Ferri decided to have a dip in the ocean while waiting for help to arrive.
Christensen – who recently starred in a campaign for lingerie brand Victoria’s Secret – told The Sunday Times: "Fabrizio was about to dive into the ocean when the captain came running up from the lower deck, waving his arms and screaming for him to stop.
"The captain said that had Fabrizio jumped in he would not have resurfaced because it was mating and feeding time for the sharks.
"A few days later, having almost run out of food and water, we were rescued."
In true supermodel fashion, Christensen has been staging photoshoots at her home in upstate New York during the lockdown.
In pictures posted on Instagram she wore items from her fashion line with business partner and fellow Dane Camilla Staerk.
A little 70s mood countryside story in a joint effort with my quarantine gang and the long distance presence of my sweet, cool, talented friend @stellamccartney and pieces from @staerkandchristensen @collinimilano 💜 Styled by @camillastaerk photographed by @lucien.reedus @elizabesque @camillastaerk and myself 📷 Bodysuits and headwraps by @staerkandchristensen of which 30% of proceeds go to @citymeals
