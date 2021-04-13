Swiitchbeauty founder Rabia Ghoor gets serious props for being one of SA’s leading women in business

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

In pursuit of fulfilling any dream or passion you have to start, says the founder and creative director of Swiitchbeauty, Rabia Ghoor. At the age of 14, Ghoor took a stab at her entrepreneurial journey and started her make-up and skincare online beauty store. Recently, Ghoor scooped the Forbes Young Achiever 2021 Award and was noted as one of South Africa’s leading women in business. #FWAAwards #LWS2021 pic.twitter.com/c6EwAzZ7xr — Forbes Woman Africa Leading Women Summit (@LWSummit) March 9, 2021 "When I started, I didn’t think that I would be nominated for any award, let alone a Forbes award," she told the Standard Bank Top Women Publication. She said one remarkable thing that the award has done is to solidify the fact she is doing something worthwhile.

Ghoor admitted that getting into the business at a young age is incredibly daunting, as she is someone who has struggled with Imposter Syndrome for years.

What excites her about her job is that she gets to make make-up for a living, she said.

cleaning out the office & I found these samples of all the products I tried to develop for @swiitchbeauty in 2020



there are 70+ unique ideas in these baskets from our community, team & me over 12 months



only THREE products actually ended up making it to launch



imagine that 💥 pic.twitter.com/JsmHFT2NWz — Rabia Ghoor (@rabiaghoor) January 15, 2021

When she started, her vision for Swiitchbeauty was to be a tech-enabled, affordable-priced and transparent beauty brand.

"Today, Swiitchbeauty is an inclusive, affordable beauty brand that speaks to women, and not down on them," she was quoted as saying.

The brand continues to thrive, with an online community of more than 108 000 followers.

When South Africa implemented the hard lockdown in 2020, many businesses were left cash-strapped, had to move to digital, or had to shut down completely.

Because Swiitchbeauty is already an E-commerce store, Ghoor said 2020 was their best year yet. They were more than ready to face the challenges of digital transformation, she said.

When it comes to building a successful beauty brand from the ground up, Ghoor shares three tips for budding business owners:

When your consumer speaks, don’t just hear – LISTEN.

Shift your focus to creating valuable products with integrity instead of trying to cash in on the next trend or fad.

Social media is not a marketing tool – it’s a storytelling tool. Content is much more to do with saying something than selling something.