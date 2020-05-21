SYNC Models cancels Bianca Schoombe's contract after racist Twitter saga

SYNC Models, the agency representing the former Miss SA hopeful Bianca Schoombe, has cut ties with the model. The agency has done an about turn after it had come out in defence of the Joburg-based model, whose racially offensive 2014 tweets were uncovered by eagle-eyed Twitter investigators. Things kicked off when she announced on social media that she had entered this year's Miss South Africa beauty pageant. Within a matter of hours, her past racist and fat-shaming tweets were dug up, and they went viral. Initially, SYNC Models defended the Miss SA hopeful. "We would like to mention that people should not dwell on the past, as it does not define ones future and Bianca has grown holistically as a person. #BiancaForMissSA," they had tweeted.

Now, after Schoombe withdrew from the competition and deactivated her Twitter account after the massive backlash, the agency issued a formal statement.

"On Wednesday, 20th May 2020 posts from Bianca Schoombe’s Twitter account dated 13th September 2014 resurfaced on social media regarding racial discrimination, while she was still in the run for Miss South Africa 2020. The SYNC Group was flabbergasted to learn of such behaviour from one of our models," the statement read.

"Therefore, out of respect for the other SYNC Models and our clients, Bianca Schoombe and SYNC Models have mutually agreed to part ways in a civil manner, as well as her current contacted campaigns have been cancelled with immediate effect."

The agency added that both parties mutually decided to part ways and this was due to the fact that Schoombe was "in breach of her agreement and we do not condone any form of racial discrimination as we strongly believe in diversity and equality".

SYNC said that they had taken all concerns on board regarding the matter, and as a business that is proudly South African, they felt that it was important to learn from it and protect the rest of their SYNC family from any discrimination or harm.

"We have now put measures in place to make sure that this does not happen again. In conclusion SYNC Model Management is real and authentic, resulting in the freshest talent on offer, boasting one of Africa’s largest model and artist management agencies, casting for national and international empires," the agency concluded.