Take care of your hair and nails during lockdown

Brace yourselves beauties because the lockdown has been extended as per the president's announcement on April 9.

The salons are not essential services, meaning the beauty struggle continues. However, j ust because it's lockdown doesn't mean you should neglect your hair. You can still pamper yourself and here's how:

Dedicate a day to beauty





Recall the spa dates where you would wash/style your hair, do your nails, get a facial and all those fine things? Don't lose that touch, continue with it and use what you have.





Wash and m oisture your hair





Washing and blow drying hair is so doable. Yes, for certain types of hair it can be a challenge due to volume, texture and length but it must be done! Wash your hair with a shampoo followed by a conditioner.





Make sure you gently massage that scalp while at it. After drying, you can loosely style it or just let it breathe. Also, the mistake that most people do when they're staying at home is "forgetting" to moisture their hair. Just because you aren't going anywhere doesn't mean your hair stopped needing its nutrients. Feed it by moisturising daily.





Cut your nails





Long nails are not the best option at the moment because its maintenance is demanding. The best way to keep your hands clean is by having short nails. If you want to paint them, go for a clear colour so that you can see every little dirt that might built up as they grow. Also, don't forget to moisturise your hands.