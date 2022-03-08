Teen girls love make-up. Here are tips on how they can use it to enhance instead of cover up their natural beauty

While we as parents might not like the idea of our teenage daughters wearing make-up, the reality is that they want to and might even be doing it behind our back. One of my fondest memories growing up was watching my mother applying her make-up. Especially if she was getting ready to go out for a special occasion.

I was spellbound by how she was able to enhance her beauty or create trendy make-up looks. Now that I have two daughters of my own, I can see how their eyes twinkle when all my makeup products come out. My 8-year-old daughter would be asking, “Mommy can I try this” holding up lipsticks and eyeshadows while my 16-year-old would effortlessly do a perfect wing liner. A skill her mamma is yet to perfect.

Even though young girls are skilled with brushes and techniques, it doesn’t mean that they should be walking around with a full-face beat on a daily basis. Young girls love make-up. Picture: Pexels Beauty filters and photo-editing apps have given our girls a false sense of beauty hence the obsession with make-up. Sadly it’s often used as a tool to dramatically change their appearances in order to “fit in”. With the proper guidance and encouraging them to embrace who they are and their natural beauty, girls can simply enjoy make-up to have a bit of fun or highlight their favourite features.

Young girls should have fun with make-up. Picture: Pexels Before we get into make-up, it’s important that young girls understand the importance of a good skincare routine. While make-up can cover up bad skin, healthy skin always comes first. Here’s a few make-up do's and don’ts for teens. Tinted moisturiser instead of foundation

Young skin shouldn't be covering up their skin with a heavy foundation. Tinted moisturizers are lightweight and offer enough coverage. Look out for ones with built-in SPF for a great all-in-one skin product. Lipgloss instead of lipstick Step away from those matte and stay-fast formula lipsticks and opt for tinted lipgloss and lip balm instead. From shimmers to high gloss there are so many fun options to choose from.

Lipbalm and mascara is all you need. Picture: Pexels Mascara instead of falsies While many women can’t do without their false lashes, a young lady only needs a few licks of mascara. No need to overdo it either. Just one or two coats will do. Stick to applying on the upper lashes only. Cream blush instead of powder blush