Tessa Thompson named new face of Armani Beauty

Tessa Thompson has been named new Armani Beauty model. The “Passing” star has praised the band's rich "variety of shades" as she explained why she was keen on the collaboration as she was unveiled as the face of their Luminous Silk Foundation (R967) and Lip Power (R574) in a series of photos shot by Mikael Jansson.

The 38-year-old actress - who got her love of makeup from watching her grandmothers - told WWD: “Then I really started working with different artists and Armani was a consistent brand that people would use – I think mainly because of the variety of shades they have." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Armani beauty (@armanibeauty) The “Dear White People” star wore the foundation when she graced her first red carpet.

Tessa said: “That was really special to me, because it was so basic — no pun intended.” “There are so many products that I have used in my life, and so now being the new face of Armani, it feels really surreal to me.

“I really like the idea that makeup can bring out what’s inside of you – it’s not something you use to cover up who you are, but really to feel like you are the best version of yourself." She noted that she is "instinctive" when it comes to makeup.

She added: “I’m really instinctive about the feel of makeup... [Colour cosmetics] should be an extension of yourself, but also a place where you can expand and have fun.”. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Armani beauty (@armanibeauty) Creator Giorgio Armani said Tessa impressed with her "radiant energy" and "vibrant calmness".