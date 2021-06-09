Teyana Taylor named sexiest woman alive by Maxim

International men’s magazine Maxim has named singer and actress Teyana Taylor as the “sexiest woman alive.”

Taylor made history as she is the first black woman to receive such a title from the magazine. As such, she is gracing one of the covers of this year’s “Hot 100”.

The “Hot 100” is an annual list released by the magazine, ranking women according to whom they think is the sexiest.

Taking to Instagram, the mother of two expressed how happy she is to be named the “sexiest woman alive”.

She said: “Somebody pinch me!!!! Maxim Hot 100 to be named the ‘Sexiest Woman alive’ by literally living in the skin I’m in. WOW … Stepping back in front of the lens has been a journey of self-reflection and self-confidence. Living up to name and title of this shoot wholeheartedly made me nervous. As an entrepreneur, wife, a busy mother of two and working behind the lens in my director bag I tend to hide behind my sweats and vintage tees, my 'Spike Tey’ glasses, and whatever hair style I’ve mustered up that day under my @theauntiesinc snap back! So as you can see, I don’t have much time to be and feel sexy.”

She said: “This particular day was dope because it made me see another side of myself. I had just dropped JUNIE off at school before heading straight to the shoot; sweatpants a beanie and an army jacket. My hair wasn’t done for a 'shoot' because I planned on throwing on a wig and I didn’t have on any make up.”

While her fans are happy for her, they also dragged the magazine as to why after 26 years of existence and 21 years of “Hot 100,” only now it recognises black women, too.

“It's 2021. Our first response to 'firsts' should be dragging the organisation for being late af, not celebrating,” commented @angryblkhoemo.

Another Twitter user, @TGIFadel said: “Yes. This does bother me … there are so many beautiful women of colour, and 2021 is the first time Maxim figures it out? These guys are living in 1983!”

“Exactly what I was saying! Maxim started in 1995. You're telling me for the last 26 years, they're just now naming a black woman as the sexiest woman alive? Like, that's not the serve yall think it is. But kudos to my good sis @TEYANATAYLOR, though. She deserves the title,” commented @_brexoxo_.