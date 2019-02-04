The 2018 Mss World Continental Queens.

The Miss World Organisation (MWO) has today confirmed that the 69 th Miss World Final will be hosted in Thailand. Full details will be released at the official press conference to be held in Bangkok on Monday 18 February. Attending will be Julia Morley, Chairman and CEO, MWO and reigning Miss World, Vanessa Ponce de León.

They will be joined by all the 2018 Continental Queens who are flying in for this important announcement, including:

 Miss World Europe: Maria Vasilevich, Belarus

 Miss World Caribbean: Kadijah Robinson, Jamaica

 Miss World Americas: Solaris Barba, Panama

 Miss World Africa: Quiin Abenakyo, Uganda

 Miss World Asia: Nicolene Pichapa Limsnukan, Thailand

 Miss World Oceania: Jessica Tyson, New Zealand

 Miss United Kingdom: Linzi McLelland, Scotland

Julia Morley said: “I am delighted we are going to host the 2019 Miss World Final in Thailand. I know we are going to have the most amazing journey, as the ‘Land of Smiles’ is truly one of the most remarkable and welcoming countries in the world.



This is the first time in the history of Miss World that a final has been held in Thailand.