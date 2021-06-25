The 5 minute 'no-makeup look'

By Puja Gupta While we all enjoy trying out the latest makeup trends and getting dolled up for an evening out, there's something to be said for a natural, fresh-faced look.

The no-makeup look has remained popular for good reason: it is flattering on everyone, super easy to achieve, and insanely quick. It's one of those makeup looks you see on the runway as well as walking down the street, and it always looks great. Delhi-based professional make-up artist Gitanshi Dua shares a few tips to achieve the look:

Start with CTM Begin with a strong skincare routine. Having a good regimen (that you stick to on a daily basis!) is essential for nailing the no-makeup makeup look because it keeps your skin healthy and glowy without the addition of makeup. Your skincare routine should always begin with a good cleanser.

This step establishes the tone for the rest of your application process. Use a complete regimen, including a cleanser, toner, serum, and moisturiser that are appropriate for your skin type and address your skin concerns. Apply concealer for blemishes and dark circles

Choose a lightweight concealer and apply it only to the areas that require it. To conceal dark circles, apply a full coverage creamy/hydrating concealer. Having an even tone around your eyes will make them pop and define their shape. Always remember that use a concealer that is matching to your skin tone. Blend with your fingers -- the heat from your skin causes the product to melt right in! You can also use tinted moisturisers, BB and CC creams to hydrate your skin.

Lock your base To prep your face, apply a translucent setting powder or compact. Apply a thin layer of setting powder all over your face using a large fluffy makeup brush. It absorbs any makeup or excess oil produced by your skin.

Including setting powders in your makeup routine, no matter how much or how little time you have for makeup, is a great idea. Get yourself a high-quality setting powder that will keep your base in place all day. Apply some shimmer on your eye lid

Choose some shimmer for a pretty, natural eye makeup look. For natural look, apply a light shimmery shadow all over your eyelid. After applying your blush, use a flat eyeshadow brush to sweep a shimmery whitish-gold powder across your eyelid for a sheer wash of colour with a gold cast.

Isn't it true that your daily makeup routine isn't complete without grooming your lashes? Use an eye lash curler to curl your lashes and then a defining mascara to separate them. Next is contouring

Just because you're going for a no-makeup look doesn't mean you can't contour. Contouring can be done in a very subtle way that no one notices. Sticking to liquid products this time, apply tiny dots of contour on your cheekbones and bronzer underneath.

Blend this in thoroughly so that it does not appear as if someone has drawn a line on your face. Apply a small amount of concealer underneath the contour diagonally to make it look slightly sharper. Apply blusher or tint

A cream blush or tint gives the cheeks a natural flush. For your cheeks, choose a rosy pink or an earthy peach tint; use a small amount of the product to achieve a stained, rosy effect. A little goes a long way with this one as well, and fingers are the best application tools.

Apply highlighter Also apply a small amount of highlighter under your brow bone, bridge of your nose, inner corner of your eye, Cupid's bow, and diagonal to your cheekbone. This is an important aspect of the no-makeup look.