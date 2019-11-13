The Beauty Revolution Festival to make huge comeback in 2020









The festival will once again provide a strong platform for beauty with a purpose, whilst still featuring the crop of the cream of SA's beauty industry. Picture: Supplied.

The Beauty Revolution Festival which made its inaugural early this year over a two-day event is making a huge return in 2020. Make up artists, beauty startups, bloggers, insta-stars, hair stylists and influencers such as Mihlali Ndamase,Kendall Aberdeen,Azraa Baker,Thameenah Saint,Kandy Kane and Lwazi Blose Cele, to name but a few rocked the Sandton Convention Centre by showing off their skills to a crowd of hair and beauty enthusiasts.

Next year, the festival will once again provide a strong platform for beauty with a purpose, whilst still featuring the crop of the cream of SA's beauty industry.





"Since inception, the digital beauty community and Africa’s boldest beauty festival has grown its community to over 20 000 fans who attended and enjoyed the first-of-its-kind festival in 2019.





"The 2020 lineup will feature its influencer-clad Audi purpose panels, ever-popular makeup masterclasses, a host of pop up shops with the latest beauty trends as well as performances for those who are joining for an after work drinks and shopping experience.





Mihlali Ndamase at this year's Beauty Revolution Festival. Picture: Supplied.





"The event will also include a few new features such as The Foundry, in association with Unlocked. Me by Nedbank. This area

will be a growth launchpad for young South African entrepreneurs to showcase and sell their products under the guidance of business experts," said co-founder Yasmin Kathoria.



