The Beauty Revolution Festival which made its inaugural early this year over a two-day event is making a huge return in 2020.
Make up artists, beauty startups, bloggers, insta-stars, hair stylists and influencers such as Mihlali Ndamase,Kendall Aberdeen,Azraa Baker,Thameenah Saint,Kandy Kane and Lwazi Blose Cele, to name but a few rocked the Sandton Convention Centre by showing off their skills to a crowd of hair and beauty enthusiasts.
Next year, the festival will once again provide a strong platform for beauty with a purpose, whilst still featuring the crop of the cream of SA's beauty industry.