The benefits of keeping your hydrating mist in the fridge

A hydrating mist is one of the key products to have in summer. However, as the days get hotter, it may not have the same effect when stored at room temperature. “Nothing says ‘instant refresh’ like a cool spritz of my Liquid Vitamin Hydra Mist, especially when it’s been chilling in the fridge,” said skincare expert Nicole Sherwin.

“In summer, this small trick turns into a lifesaver, offering a mini escape from the heat and those moments when you need to ‘pause’ and reset. “I find myself reaching for it throughout the day whenever I feel overheated, stressed, or simply need a dose of hydration and calm.” To stay cool and glowing, Sherwin suggests storing your hydrating mist in the fridge. She also shares the effect it has on your skin.

Chill out moments for stress relief Taking a quick, mist-filled pause brings an instant wave of cool, calming vibes. Take out the mist from the fridge, give yourself a spritz, and breathe deeply as the botanical superfoods do their magic.

It’s an easy way to combat festive stress and keeps your skin glowing and hydrated no matter how intense things get. Cool your skin, cool your nerves Heat can be irritating, literally and emotionally. By keeping your mist cool, you’re giving your skin a fresh, balancing boost that instantly soothes irritation.