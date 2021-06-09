The benefits of rooibos for your skin

Rooibos tea is one of the most loved beverages in South Africa. Although the traditional way to enjoy the benefits of rooibos is to drink it as a tea, the benefits of this indigenous herb that only grows in a small area in the Western Cape can be extended to rooibos-infused products. Adele du Toit, marketing manager for rooibos-based products Annique, shares some of the benefits rooibos has for the skin.

“Rooibos is rich in antioxidants which have anti-inflammatory benefits, assists with diabetes control and heart health, and can aid in the promotion of healthy skin,” she says. Here are the top five rooibos benefits for the skin * Rooibos’ anti-ageing properties come from antioxidants which assist with reducing wrinkles and promote the production of healthy skin cells. According to a study by the International Journal of Cosmetic Science in 2010, 20 women who took the rooibos challenge for four weeks reported that their wrinkles reduced by 9.9%. The antioxidants can help neutralise free radicals, which are responsible for causing wrinkles.

* Eczema and acne are reduced by the high levels of flavonoids in rooibos, which allows for healthier skin. With inflammation being one of the main causes of acne, the anti-inflammatory properties of rooibos aid in the reduction of acne. * The anti-bacterial and hypo-allergenic properties of rooibos help fight bacterial infections and can also aid in relieving allergies. * Rooibos is gentle on the skin, aiding in soothing sunburn, rashes (even nappy rash), abrasions and itchy skin.