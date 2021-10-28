The benefits of using lighter lotions in summer compared to thick crèmes

Ever wondered why you must change your skincare routine when entering a new season? Well, it's because each season has its challenges that may be harsh on the skin. For example, in winter, the cold and dry winds make the skin dry. And in summer, the skin needs more hydration.

Skin expert at Clere Su-Marie Annandale says good skin care in summer is about making simple changes, keeping to tried and tested basics, and then indulging in a pampering body lotion to keep your skin soft, bright, and appealing. “The summer heat causes you to perspire more, which results in loss of moisture from your skin. Time spent outside can also sap the skin of essential hydration, making it dry and sensitive. Skin that has its moisture barrier compromised is more prone to issues like infections and rashes.

With the humidity experienced in some parts of the country, it can be tempting to skip your skincare routine altogether. However, it is essential to provide the skin with the necessary moisture, by using a lightweight body lotion,” she says. As such, she highlights the benefits of moving from a thick crème to a lighter lotion in summer:

Hydrates skin: It’s easier to lose essential moisture and nutrients from your skin during the summer months, which can cause ashy patches, dull skin, itchiness, and tightness, which, in turn, may stop you from wearing breathable summer outfits like skirts and short sleeve tops. To keep your skin hydrated, go for lotions with formulations like the pure glycerine formulation, triple glycerine, tissue oil and pure glycerine, and a glycerine gel formulation. All four formulations provide 48-hour moisturisation, and contain Vitamins E and A, which are gentle yet effective.

Keeps the skin nourished for longer: A body lotion also helps lock in moisture and nourishment, provided by the body from the inside. It helps keep your skin soft and supple. Calms down the effects of prickly heat: Your skin can start to sting and irritate after spending too much time in the hot sun. A body lotion, infused with calming and cooling ingredients, can keep your skin sting-free – even on super-hot days. The best are the ones with SPF. Prevents heat rashes: Summer activities like working out, swimming, and other outdoor sports, can be harsh on the skin. From perspiration clogging hair follicles, to pool water drying out your skin, summer rashes only get more prevalent as the heat intensifies. Using a body lotion can help keep summer rashes at bay.