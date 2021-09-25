The celebrity make-up tricks that make your skin glow

Hanisha Kapoor, chief operations officer at ArchiesBeauty.com, shares makeup trends experimented with by these Bollywood divas, throughout 2021, for inspiration. While some stuck to the classics, others mixed it up ... take a look: The Classic Red Lip

We don't see a future where classic red lips go out of fashion. The right way to achieve this celebrity look is to focus on accentuating your lips and keeping the rest of the face minimal. Give your lips a good scrub to plump them, moisturise, and follow it up with a red lip liner to define the shape of your lips. Now go on with the perfect shade of red, and finish your look with a slick of eyeliner, and minimal concealer and foundation. No Makeup Look Deepika Padukone is the perfect example of a no-makeup look. This natural beauty does a wonderful job of achieving the minimal soft look, by softly covering any dark spots or blemishes and highlighting features she's most proud of. To achieve this, start with concealer and use small dots to brighten your darker areas, like under eye, corner of the nose or upper lip, and any visible spots, and set it up with loose powder. Apply a soft pink lipstick, light blush, and mascara.

Rosy Look This look shouts pink. When it comes to rosy looks, Janhavi Kapoor does a phenomenal job. Everyone should try a rosy look once in a while. As we are focusing on only one shade, this look is pretty easy to achieve. Bring out your favourite pink lipstick, favourite pink blush, and a matching shade of eye shadow. Start with the base – concealer and foundation, and set it up with loose powder. Follow it up with eyeshadow, lipstick, and blush. Remember to draw a line, by not using any pink mascara, eyeliner, or a bold shade of lipstick, as this is meant to be soft on the eyes. Glass Skin Makeup

The glass skin makeup is inspired by Korean skincare. This look is slightly complex, with an equal focus on skin before makeup, so slather on those moisturising serums and creams to prep your skin first. Start with a highlighting primer, and keep your foundation and concealer minimal to avoid looking cakey. Follow it up with soft blush and nude lips, and lots of highlighter. Use the highlighter on the main points of your face, like upper cheekbones, the centre of the forehead, the tip of the nose, cupid bone, and chin. If you are feeling a bit extra, don't hesitate to put some on your shoulders and collar bones. This celebrity makeup look makes your skin glow, without the need for a spotlight. Pop It Up Put a zing to your party look, with the pop of funky colour. This look is meant to get you in the mood for partying all night. This works with your eye makeup, while keeping the rest of the face minimal. Start with the base – concealer, apply a bit extra on your eyelids to make the colour pop. Don't mind going the extra mile and colour blocking your eyes, with complementary colours on eyelids and under the eye. Apply nude lipstick and a soft blush to balance your look.