When it comes to following a skincare routine, it is important that you do so in the correct order. Many skincare products work best in conjunction with other beauty products and will help you get the best results if you follow a specific order.

The correct order to apply your skincare: Cleanser View this post on Instagram A post shared by THINGOFBEAUTY (@shopthingofbeauty) Essentially facewash, cleanser removes make-up, dirt and impurities from the skin. This product can be used in the mornings and evenings just make sure that you opt for something gentle as you do not want to strip the skin of its naturally produced oils. Read the label to find out if there are any harsh chemicals (like alcohol) that could dry out and irritate the skin.

Toner Toners can be used day and night to help gently refresh the skin without drying it out. By gliding a cotton pad dabbed with a few droplets of toner you can help reduce the appearance of pores, balance the skin’s pH levels and prime the skin, enabling it to effectively absorb other products. Additionally, any remaining dirt, make-up or facewash can be removed to help prevent clogged pores. Serum

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝑪𝒍𝒆𝒃𝒆𝒓𝒔𝒐𝒏 𝑫𝒊𝒂𝒔 𝑪𝒂𝒓𝒅𝒐𝒔𝒐 (@euclebersondias) Serums are expensive so don’t let them go to waste by applying them too early or too late in your beauty routine. From vitamin C to hyaluronic acid, there is a range of serums that help revive and plump the skin for that youthful glow everyone seems to be after. Use a gentle patting motion with the fingers to help push the product into the skin rather than rubbing as this may cause irritation. Spot treatment For those pimples that need extra care and attention, spot treatments work best. Acne fighting ingredients like benzoyl peroxide, alcohol or salicylic acid help dry out acne, reduce redness and swelling overnight. Dab on the recommended amount and allow it to dry first before moving on to moisturiser.

Moisturiser View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fundamentals (@fundamentals_skincare) Moisturiser could well be one of the most vital steps in any skincare routine. It helps maintain healthy skin cells and prevents extreme dryness or oiliness – which is harmful and can cause acne breakouts. Moisturisers help lock in moisture and serums in the skin so they can work their magic and make your face appear bright, supple and healthy. Sunscreen