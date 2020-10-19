The countdown to Miss South Africa finale has begun
In just five days, one of the top 10 Miss SA finalists will walk off the stage with the coveted Miss South Africa crown.
This year’s Miss South Africa will be crowned at The Table Bay hotel in Cape Town on Saturday, October 24. The show will be televised live from 5pm – across the continent – on M-Net, DStv channel 101, and Mzansi Magic, DStv channel 161.
View this post on Instagram
We are excited to announce that for the first time in its 62-year history, the finale of the Miss South Africa pageant will be hosted in @cityofct at Sun International’s @tablebayhotelsa in the V&A Waterfront. The event will take place on 24 October 2020 from 17:00. Catch all the action live on @mnettv and @mzansimagic . Live streaming details will be announced soon. South Africa are you ready to crown your Miss South Africa 2020? 👑 #misssa2020 #pageantfinale #tablebayhotel #misssa #cityofcapetown #faceyourpower #embraceyourfuture
The show’s director and executive producer, Gavin Wratten, says: “The Covid-19 pandemic may have restricted us in some ways, but it has also opened up many new and exciting opportunities.
“In 2020 we won't just be broadcasting from one stage, we will actually be using the whole city of Cape Town as our stage, with additional crossings to Johannesburg. We will be broadcasting from the beach, from the city, from the harbour as well as from the top of the Miss South Africa apartment building in Sandton. While 2020 may have been a year like we have never experienced before, the 2020 Miss South Africa will be a show like we have never seen before.”
Some of the country’s top performers are part of the line-up, including Mi Casa, Sho Madjozi, Ami Faku, Jimmy Nevis and Sun El-Musician.
The show will be hosted by actress, media personality and humanitarian Nomzamo Mbatha with TV host, actress and model Lalla Hirayama as a supporting presenter.
The Top 10 Miss SA finalists – Aphelele Mbiyo, Busisiwe Mmotla, Chantelle Pretorius, Jordan van der Vyver, Karishma Ramdev, Lebogang Mahlangu, Melissa Nayimuli, Natasha Joubert, Shudufhadzo Musida and Thato Mosehle – will be judged on the night by an all-female panel that includes some of the country’s most respected and influential personalities.
They are reigning Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi; business dynamo and previous Miss South Africa title holder (1996) Peggy-Sue Khumalo; multi-award-winning, radio and TV presenter Anele Mdoda; actress, presenter, motivational speaker, author and entrepreneur Leandie du Randt, and actress Kim Engelbrecht.
Miss South Africa 2020 will take home a package of prizes and sponsorships worth more than R3 million. The winner will receive R million in cash from the Miss South Africa Organisation, as well as the use of a fully furnished and serviced flat at the luxurious Central Square and a Mercedes-Benz C200 Cabriolet for the year of her reign.
Some of the country’s best fashion designers will be dressing the Top 10 finalists at this year’s pageant in a not-to-be-missed celebration of South African talent. They are Sandi Mazibuko, Lena Lisa, Mzukisi Mbane, Tracy Efstathiou, Anel Botha, Juan William Aria, Neville Masondo, Orapeleng Modutle and Sello Medupe.
“The Miss South Africa pageant always has the level of nail-biting suspense, drama and tension of some of the best local shows we produce for our audiences. We are delighted to bring to millions of South Africans the passionate stories of inspiring ladies competing for the ultimate pageant title, which for the winner, will open up doors to shine on a global stage,” says M-Net CEO Nkateko Mabaso.
A live online stream with exclusive behind-the-scenes content is also available. Subscriptions to live stream the Miss South Africa 2020 pageant finale online are currently on sale. The pay-per-view cost is $6.99 (R99.99 excluding VAT) and will include an exclusive pre-show, online streaming of the Miss South Africa 2020 pageant finale, the opportunity to see what happens backstage at the event and access to an exclusive post-crowning interview with Miss South Africa 2020.
To sign up for this live event, subscribe at www.misssa.live (Miss South Africa’s exclusive content online platform).