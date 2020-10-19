The countdown to Miss South Africa finale has begun

The show will be hosted by actress, media personality and humanitarian Nomzamo Mbatha with TV host, actress and model Lalla Hirayama as a supporting presenter.

The Top 10 Miss SA finalists – Aphelele Mbiyo, Busisiwe Mmotla, Chantelle Pretorius, Jordan van der Vyver, Karishma Ramdev, Lebogang Mahlangu, Melissa Nayimuli, Natasha Joubert, Shudufhadzo Musida and Thato Mosehle – will be judged on the night by an all-female panel that includes some of the country’s most respected and influential personalities.

They are reigning Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi; business dynamo and previous Miss South Africa title holder (1996) Peggy-Sue Khumalo; multi-award-winning, radio and TV presenter Anele Mdoda; actress, presenter, motivational speaker, author and entrepreneur Leandie du Randt, and actress Kim Engelbrecht.

Miss South Africa 2020 will take home a package of prizes and sponsorships worth more than R3 million. The winner will receive R million in cash from the Miss South Africa Organisation, as well as the use of a fully furnished and serviced flat at the luxurious Central Square and a Mercedes-Benz C200 Cabriolet for the year of her reign.

Some of the country’s best fashion designers will be dressing the Top 10 finalists at this year’s pageant in a not-to-be-missed celebration of South African talent. They are Sandi Mazibuko, Lena Lisa, Mzukisi Mbane, Tracy Efstathiou, Anel Botha, Juan William Aria, Neville Masondo, Orapeleng Modutle and Sello Medupe.

“The Miss South Africa pageant always has the level of nail-biting suspense, drama and tension of some of the best local shows we produce for our audiences. We are delighted to bring to millions of South Africans the passionate stories of inspiring ladies competing for the ultimate pageant title, which for the winner, will open up doors to shine on a global stage,” says M-Net CEO Nkateko Mabaso.

A live online stream with exclusive behind-the-scenes content is also available. Subscriptions to live stream the Miss South Africa 2020 pageant finale online are currently on sale. The pay-per-view cost is $6.99 (R99.99 excluding VAT) and will include an exclusive pre-show, online streaming of the Miss South Africa 2020 pageant finale, the opportunity to see what happens backstage at the event and access to an exclusive post-crowning interview with Miss South Africa 2020.

To sign up for this live event, subscribe at www.misssa.live (Miss South Africa’s exclusive content online platform).