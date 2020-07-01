The difference between body lotion and cream

Body lotion. Cream. They’ve always been the same to me. Whether someone says “pass me the lotion/cream” it’s pretty much the same object. I only recently learnt that there is, in fact, a big difference between lotion and creme. With temperatures dropping my skin has become increasingly dry so I’ve been lashing on loads of cream/lotion. I have a counter filled with lotions and potions. So I just grab whatever is in reach and just smear it over my body.

But then I noticed the difference in labelling (these are things you notice when you’re stuck at home) and had to find out what makes them so different.

They might look and most feel the same but here’s how they differ.

LOTION

Body lotion is non-greasy and lightweight which makes helps to absorb quickly into the skin. Lotions tend to me on the watery side as well with minimum oil. Lotions are great for summer and you don’t want heavy creams that go greasy when you sweat. They are usually packaged in squeeze bottles since they are lighter.

The one disadvantage of lotion is that is doesn't last very long on the skin.

CREAM

When you hear the word “cream” you automatically think rich and thick.

Creams are richer and denser with a thick consistency. Fantastic for skin that’s really dry. Especially now during winter. Doesn’t absorb as quickly as lotion does, but it lasts longer. It contains far less water than lotions and more oils.

When looking for body cream you’ll usually find them in tubs instead of squeeze bottles.