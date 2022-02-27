The difference between essences, fragrances, and spritzers

Crafting a scent is an art form. This can be confusing as there are different buzzwords like essence, fragrance and spritz flying around.

Let us try to break down the words and understand these different types of terms often used in perfumery. A little bit on fragrances A fragrance is an emission of pleasant or sweet smell that can be sensed while inhaling air from natural aromatic raw materials like plants, flowers, herbs or even synthetically derived chemical mixtures.

These can be man-made as well as naturally obtained through distillation and extraction process that gives a product a distinct scent and are comparatively cheaper and less volatile than essences. Fragrances are most commonly found in our day-to-day cosmetic products like soap, shower gels, lotions and skincare. Also, the fun fact is that fragrance never smells the same on two different people depending on their skin pH, climate and storage.

Some facts about essence An “essence” is an extract or concentrate obtained from a plant or other matter that retains the natural smell and flavour of their source and are obtained through mechanical pressing or distillation. Essences contain characteristic properties of the matter in concentrated form and are mainly used in a perfume with water and alcohol which defines the longevity of the perfume.

Perfumes vary in price depending on the concentration or strength of the essence present in it. For example, mentioned below are the concentration level of perfumes. The concentration of EDT: (Eau de toilette) is 7 – 12%, and the aroma lasts about 6 hours and the concentration of EDP: (Eau de parfum) concentration of 10 – 15%, aroma lasting about 8 hours. One can choose the variants depending upon the personal choice, occasion or intensity. The highest concentration is that of perfume oil: (parfum is a blend of essences into the oil) 15 – 25%, and the aroma lasts more than 8 – 10 hours.

To improve the longevity of perfume, apply on skin that is moisturised and use on pulse points like behind your ear, at the bottom of your throat, on your wrist, inside your elbow, and behind your knee. These are warm spots on your body that emit extra body heat which helps to emit a scent. What about body spritzers?