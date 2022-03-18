The fundamentals of using colour-correcting concealers

Surprisingly, many do not realise that varying shades are required when different areas on the face are to be covered. Using one shade for areas with varying flaws defeats the purpose. The Perfect Tool

Things become easier by a ton with the use of the colour wheel to guide you into the direction of perfect colour correction utilisation. The rule is to look at complementary colours or colours on the opposite side of the colour wheel. This is to say that if the blemish or area you want to conceal is LOOK UP, then concealer in the colour ??? is ideal. Because of the spectrum of light, opposite colours cancel out one another hence. Green

On the opposite pole of the colour wheel, the colour red is situated. For red areas on the face, such as a zit, a green concealer is the perfect choice. Red cheeks and rashes are examples of inflamed areas where the colour green comes in handy. Orange (and peach) Concealer in this colour may be familiar to you. What makes it a common choice stems from its purpose: concealing dark areas such as the circles present under eyes, a common problem area we wish to conceal.

Because of the blue-ish hue of these areas, orange is the colour to go with for effective concealment for under the eyes as well as uneven tones. For lighter-skinned individuals, the colour peach should be used instead. Yellow Purple sits right across the colour yellow on the colour wheel. Purple areas on the skin, such as bruises, are perfectly concealed with a yellow concealer. Likewise, purple conceals yellow undertones.

In Short: Opt for warmer colours such as peach and orange if you have a dark complexion. Pinks, on the other hand, are a great match for light-skinned individuals. Nota Bene First: Colour-correcting concealer

Second: Foundation Third: Regular concealer Contrary to concealers that are not colour correcting, applying colour-correcting conceal before coating on your foundation is the way to go.