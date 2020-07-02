The importance of taking care of your feet in winter

Although your feet aren’t exposed that much in winter, it doesn't mean they don't need as much love and attention as they get in summer.





Below are a few tips on how to pamper them every day.



Wash



Don’t just dip them into water. Use soap and a loofah to thoroughly wash the heels, and in between the toes.



Moisturise



Ashy heels are not good so make sure you put on lotion and wait for it to dry before wearing shoes.



Wear socks



It’s a universal practice when wearing closed shoes, including slippers, that they are to be worn with socks.



Give them a break



Keeping warm is key, but sometimes you need to take off those enclosed shoes and let your feet breathe, even if it’s just for 10 minutes.



Massage



At least once, if not twice a week, give your feet a little massage and stretch those toes by curling them a bit.



If you have dry heels and feet, here’s a DIY Heel Me Pedi Night-Time Pamper that you can try. You will need:

20g avocado oil

100g shear butter

100 cocoa oil

20g olive oil

10g tea tree oil Method

Melt together avocado oil, shea butter, cocoa butter and olive oil for five minutes.

Add tea tree oil and mix for 10 seconds.

Pour into a glass jar and let it set. Use it at night and let it soak in while you sleep. Recipe sourced from The Cosmetic Chef- Creating Cosmetics in your Kitchen by Conny Oberrauter.