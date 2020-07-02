The importance of taking care of your feet in winter
Although your feet aren’t exposed that much in winter, it doesn't mean they don't need as much love and attention as they get in summer.
Below are a few tips on how to pamper them every day.
Wash
Don’t just dip them into water. Use soap and a loofah to thoroughly wash the heels, and in between the toes.
Moisturise
Ashy heels are not good so make sure you put on lotion and wait for it to dry before wearing shoes.
Wear socks
It’s a universal practice when wearing closed shoes, including slippers, that they are to be worn with socks.
Give them a break
Keeping warm is key, but sometimes you need to take off those enclosed shoes and let your feet breathe, even if it’s just for 10 minutes.
Massage
At least once, if not twice a week, give your feet a little massage and stretch those toes by curling them a bit.
If you have dry heels and feet, here’s a DIY Heel Me Pedi Night-Time Pamper that you can try. You will need:
- 20g avocado oil
- 100g shear butter
- 100 cocoa oil
- 20g olive oil
- 10g tea tree oil
- Melt together avocado oil, shea butter, cocoa butter and olive oil for five minutes.
- Add tea tree oil and mix for 10 seconds.
- Pour into a glass jar and let it set. Use it at night and let it soak in while you sleep.
Recipe sourced from The Cosmetic Chef- Creating Cosmetics in your Kitchen by Conny Oberrauter.