The Influencer Challenge is taking over the internet and we can’t get enough of it

How many times have you stood in front of the mirror and said to your reflection “Hi guys, welcome to my YouTube channel. Today I’m going to show you how...”?

It’s probably an inside joke that you share with friends and family, but the latest challenge to come out of the internet is something that most online users have embraced with a touch of humour.

The Influencer Challenge is something we’ve been keeping an eye on for these last few days, and the videos that it’s spawned has left us in stitches.

Originally started on TikTok, the challenge has now made its way to other social media platforms like Twitter and Instagram.

Here’s how it works: Make your family and friends believe you’re a real influencer and record their reactions. The results of these challenges are pure comedy gold.