The Influencer Challenge is taking over the internet and we can’t get enough of it
How many times have you stood in front of the mirror and said to your reflection “Hi guys, welcome to my YouTube channel. Today I’m going to show you how...”?
It’s probably an inside joke that you share with friends and family, but the latest challenge to come out of the internet is something that most online users have embraced with a touch of humour.
The Influencer Challenge is something we’ve been keeping an eye on for these last few days, and the videos that it’s spawned has left us in stitches.
Originally started on TikTok, the challenge has now made its way to other social media platforms like Twitter and Instagram.
Here’s how it works: Make your family and friends believe you’re a real influencer and record their reactions. The results of these challenges are pure comedy gold.
So what we’ve done is gone in search of some of the funniest Influencer Challenges. These are our top five picks:
’I don’t eat any red or white meat’
i did the Influencer Challenge on my family and maaaan😭 i couldn’t hold it in pic.twitter.com/De9Hv6iDOS— ZIMBABWEAN LIVES MATTER🇿🇼 (@ugogowakho) August 9, 2020
’I wake up every day at 5am’
Tried the #InfluencerChallenge on my mom 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/tuAYcDmBwt— Abundance (@kheziah_n) August 10, 2020
Her brother wasn’t having it
I did the Influencer challenge on my brother and he wasn’t taking it #InfluencerChallenge pic.twitter.com/6f2HIR6n61— YT: Khomotso Makhura 🏳️🌈 (@motsow_m) August 10, 2020
He couldn’t contain it any more
Nah this is one of the best #InfluencerChallenge vids I've seen.🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣pic.twitter.com/C0ZWMxnYJj— Thebe. (@ThebeMot) August 10, 2020
We know exactly what they’re thinking
#InfluencerChallenge 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/2xViZe7vV4— 😏 (@DaLooKs7) August 10, 2020