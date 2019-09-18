Fat freezing is exactly that – the freezing of your fat cells.

Summer is around the corner and  if the gym or any form of exercise is  not for you there are ways to help  you lose weight fast. Not a new  technology, but fat freezing is once  again a hot topic in social circles  and there is a spark in demand for  the procedure here in South Africa. 

More beauty clinics offer the  quick procedure which can be  done while getting your facial  or manicure.  Directors of Lokkima Cool Body  Sculpting Mareldia Jones and Allan  Scott discuss the ins and outs of fat  freezing.


How does fat freezing work? 

Fat freezing is exactly that – the  freezing of your fat cells. The treated  fat cells are crystallised by the  cool temperature and this causes  them to expire and naturally and  permanently be eliminated from the  body via the lymphatic system. Each  treatment decreases the number of  fat cells in the targeted area.

How it’s done is we place a  protection cover called a membrane,  over the targeted area. This sheet is  similar to a wet wipe and protects  the skin during the treatment. Once  the pods are placed on the desired  area, the fat freezing begins. The  duration of this treatment is about  30 minutes.

How many sessions does one need to see results? 

Results are visible within four  weeks. The recommended time  between each treatment is 30 days.  Some clients require only one  treatment on a specified area, while  others require more.

Is it safe and are there any  complications? 

Fat freezing, also  known as cryolipolysis, is a noninvasive  alternative to liposuction so  the risks are very low.  There is a slight risk of freezer  burn as the skin is exposed to subzero  temperatures but this is reduced  by using the membrane. Slight  scarring may also occur on the skin  but it fades away in a day or two. 

How much localised fat can one expect to lose from fat freezing and when will I start to notice results?  Our clients have lost up to 5kg  per treatment and most clients  loose between 2cm and 12cm on  the day. The fat is lost over the 30  days. We do need to keep in mind  that everyone is different, and the  loss is dependent on the body type. 

Won’t my skin sag after losing  the fat? 

No, the fat is removed over a  period of time and therefore allows  your body and skin to adjust itself.  We recommend afterwards that you  do a Fire and Ice treatment which  combines fat freeze with radio  frequency and cavitation. This will  also help you to reach your fat loss  goals faster and also tightens the  skin.

Is fat freezing permanent? 

Yes, the fat cells are permanently  removed from the body. This is the  perfect treatment to not only get rid  of stubborn fat cells but also help  kick-start a healthier lifestyle.   Popular requested areas  include belly fat, inner thighs, chin  and lower back.

How much does a session of fat freezing cost? 

Each targeted area requires two  pods and each pod costs R2 000.

● For more information  contact Lokkima at www.coolbodysculpting.co.za  or Instagram  @Lokkimacapetown






Nine months after having a C-section  with stubborn lower belly fat that I was  struggling to get rid of, I decided to give  fat freezing a go. In over eight weeks  I did two treatments on my lower belly  and one on my lower back. 

Besides a slight pinching sensation,  when the pods are applied to your skin,  the treatment is painless and quick (30 minutes per targeted area). 

My stomach was swollen for about two days, it is highly recommended that you drink a lot of water to help flush the fat out. Also to maintain a healthy diet to maintain the results. My waist went from 106cm to 96cm which were good  results for two months.