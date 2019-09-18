Fat freezing is exactly that – the freezing of your fat cells.



Summer is around the corner and if the gym or any form of exercise is not for you there are ways to help you lose weight fast. Not a new technology, but fat freezing is once again a hot topic in social circles and there is a spark in demand for the procedure here in South Africa.





More beauty clinics offer the quick procedure which can be done while getting your facial or manicure. Directors of Lokkima Cool Body Sculpting Mareldia Jones and Allan Scott discuss the ins and outs of fat freezing.









How does fat freezing work?





Fat freezing is exactly that – the freezing of your fat cells. The treated fat cells are crystallised by the cool temperature and this causes them to expire and naturally and permanently be eliminated from the body via the lymphatic system. Each treatment decreases the number of fat cells in the targeted area.





How it’s done is we place a protection cover called a membrane, over the targeted area. This sheet is similar to a wet wipe and protects the skin during the treatment. Once the pods are placed on the desired area, the fat freezing begins. The duration of this treatment is about 30 minutes.





How many sessions does one need to see results?





Results are visible within four weeks. The recommended time between each treatment is 30 days. Some clients require only one treatment on a specified area, while others require more.





Is it safe and are there any complications?





Fat freezing, also known as cryolipolysis, is a noninvasive alternative to liposuction so the risks are very low. There is a slight risk of freezer burn as the skin is exposed to subzero temperatures but this is reduced by using the membrane. Slight scarring may also occur on the skin but it fades away in a day or two.





How much localised fat can one expect to lose from fat freezing and when will I start to notice results? Our clients have lost up to 5kg per treatment and most clients loose between 2cm and 12cm on the day. The fat is lost over the 30 days. We do need to keep in mind that everyone is different, and the loss is dependent on the body type.





Won’t my skin sag after losing the fat?





No, the fat is removed over a period of time and therefore allows your body and skin to adjust itself. We recommend afterwards that you do a Fire and Ice treatment which combines fat freeze with radio frequency and cavitation. This will also help you to reach your fat loss goals faster and also tightens the skin.





Is fat freezing permanent?





Yes, the fat cells are permanently removed from the body. This is the perfect treatment to not only get rid of stubborn fat cells but also help kick-start a healthier lifestyle. Popular requested areas include belly fat, inner thighs, chin and lower back.





How much does a session of fat freezing cost?





Each targeted area requires two pods and each pod costs R2 000.





● For more information contact Lokkima at contact Lokkima at www.coolbodysculpting.co.za or Instagram @Lokkimacapetown



















View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fat freeze Cape Town (@lokkimacapetown) on Jul 30, 2019 at 6:54am PDT

I tried it :

Nine months after having a C-section with stubborn lower belly fat that I was struggling to get rid of, I decided to give fat freezing a go. In over eight weeks I did two treatments on my lower belly and one on my lower back.

Besides a slight pinching sensation, when the pods are applied to your skin, the treatment is painless and quick (30 minutes per targeted area).

My stomach was swollen for about two days, it is highly recommended that you drink a lot of water to help flush the fat out. Also to maintain a healthy diet to maintain the results. My waist went from 106cm to 96cm which were good results for two months.